HALIFAX -- Police say 51-year-old Robert Michael Campbell of Falmouth was the victim of a homicide on May 24.

Campbell's body was found in a burned-out grey van near St. Croix, N.S., two hours after a home invasion in Wolfville.

"During the early morning hours on May 24, two residents fled their home in Wolfville after their home was entered," Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release. "Police found evidence of an injury at the scene, however the residents of the home were not hurt." Police say the attack is not believed to be random and shortly after 7 a.m., they responded to a vehicle fire in St. Croix. The vehicle involved was a grey van and police found human remains inside.

"Police have interviewed multiple witnesses in order to assist with the investigation, however are continuing to ask anyone who has information about the incidents to contact the MCU office at 902-365-3120," the Mounties said.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.