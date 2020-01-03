FREDERICTON -- Friday would have been the day all nursing home workers in New Brunswick could have gone on strike -- if not for changes to the law two weeks ago.

One family with a loved one in a home says they can finally feel relief.

After a year of waiting on pins and needles-

Stuart Lyons says he finally feels some relief this new year. His 89-year-old mother lives in a Riverview nursing home.

"Though we're very thankful with the government for the protection of the residents in the nursing homes, we also can't forget the workers," Lyons said.

Two weeks ago, the Blaine Higgs government changed the province's Essential Services Law, effectively halting a strike.

The law now proposes a system to determine how many workers are "essential" at 51 of the province's non-profit homes.

So, if there is a strike, only a certain number of workers could walk off the job.

But Lyons says the worry isn't completely over.

"Until there's not going to be anyone walking out on anyone in the nursing homes, I'm always going to live with that feeling inside, that the issue has never been resolved," he said.

He suggests the workers need to be paid more.

"We're definitely going to have a look at it," CUPE president Brien Watson said on Dec 20.

The union representing nursing home workers say their lawyers are still reviewing the changes to the act.

CUPE also told CTV News Friday they haven't received an invitation to begin negotiations again.

Workers have been without a contract for three years.

"You're always worried about your family member," Lyons said.

Lyons believes this is a temporary fix, but says he feels relief, for now.