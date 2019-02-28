

CTV Atlantic





More relatives of two women who died in a house fire in Dominion, N.S., last week are speaking about the tragedy.

“When I met up with Robert, all inside his ears were black, all along his neck was black,” said Shawna Wilson. “He was full of soot.”

That's how Wilson describes her ex-husband Robert Matheson after he was pulled from this burning home. Wilson says someone driving by noticed smoke and pulled him out.

“He doesn't really remember too much about it and I wasn't there,” she said. “It's very traumatic.”

Yvone Matheson, Wilson's former mother-in-law and grandmother to her 10- and 11-year-old girls, died in the fire.

She says the 83-year-old Matheson was bed-ridden.

“I just said there was an accident at nannies house and she's now in heaven with poppy,” Wilson said. “They cried and cried. They don't really understand she's gone forever.”

Firefighters say they were unable to enter the home when they arrived because the conditions were not safe.

Eliza MacInytre, 51, also died in the fire. Her family says she was caring for Matheson at the time.

“Eliza was amazing,” said Patricia Burke, MacIntyre’s cousin. “She made everybody feel like they were her family.”

Cape Breton Regional Police say the investigation into how the fire started is still with Fire Marshall's office. The investigation will be turned over to police if and when it's deemed suspicious.

“There is a lot of rumours,” Wilson said. “You just have to not listen to them and until the police do their job and everyone will find out and understand.”

For now, Wilson says the family is focusing on Yvonne and the good memories she left behind.

“She loved to smile,” Wilson said. “Her smile was infectious.”

Wilson says both families are waiting for the medical examiner to release the bodies so they can plan funeral services. Both families are also eagerly awaiting answers on how the fire started.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.