There is frustration tonight from some New Brunswickers affected by cuts to the province's primary informal caregiver benefit.

Families caring for loved ones with disabilities were given a modest $106 per month by the previous Liberal government, but the program has now been scrapped by the Higgs Conservatives.

One family says the decision is simply wrong.

Peter Henry's son Jonathan lives Down syndrome.

He was shocked when he received a letter informing him that their family would no longer be receiving $106 a month to help support their son.

“Dear caregiver, please note that April 1, 2019, the primary informal caregiver benefit will no longer be offered,” says Henry as he reads the letter from the Department of Social Development.

The primary informal caregiver benefit was introduced last May by the Liberal government and was intended to help people like Jonathan live at home with his family.

Jonathan is a swimmer, cross fitter, and works two different jobs -- one as an assistant equipment manager for the Moncton Wildcats.

But he doesn't drive, so that monthly allowance from the government helped pay for things like his transportation.

“It was a good benefit to help us out, so I was kind of like ‘I can’t believe that they're doing that,’” said Jonathan’s mother Shirley Henry.

The Henrys say the biggest frustration was the lack of information in the letter.

“No explanation, no warning that it was being cut,” said Shirley Henry.

The money is being reallocated to wage increases forstaff who work as home, family, and attendant care workers.

“It’s easy to put a letter like this in an envelope with a stamp and send it,” said Peter Henry. “It’s not personal, there’s no caring in it, it’s just a coward’s way out of it.”

The Liberals say this cut wasn't a smart move.

“That little amount of money that they were giving to the caretakers at home, cannot compensate for what they are trying to achieve,” said Liberal MLA Gilles Lepage.

Peter Henry says he feels for the families who relied on that money the most.

“There's people who need that $106,” said Peter Henry. “And they need to realize that. They can’t keep taking away from the most vulnerable.”

This cut that will affect many families across the province who say a little extra help goes a long way.

The Department of Social Development said only about half of the 9,300 clients eligible for the program applied for the benefit.

The department says it’s sticking to their decision to redirect the money to wages.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.