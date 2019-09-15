

CTV Atlantic





A family in Sydney, Nova Scotia was displaced after a fire started early on Sunday morning.

The fire started at around 3 a.m. on Sunday on Victoria Road.

Sydney Fire Department says the fire started outside and reached the roof of the building; however, they were able to put it out quickly.

The structure sustained mild damage but was not destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping the family with emergency lodging and purchases including clothing, food and other essentials.