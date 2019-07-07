Featured
Family displaced from home in South Scots Bay, N.S. following overnight fire
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 12:57PM ADT
A family has been displaced from their home following an overnight fire in South Scots Bay, Nova Scotia.
Canning Fire Department responded to the call around 3:08 a.m. on Sunday, along with mutual aid from Kentville Fire and Greenwich Fire.
The home received heavy fire and smoke damage.
Fire crews completed their investigation Sunday morning and determined the fire was accidental in nature.
Nobody was injured.