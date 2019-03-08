

A family of four has lost their home in a house fire, just two days after giving birth to their new baby girl.

Melissa Williams and her family lost nearly everything when their apartment caught fire near Windsor, N.S.

“I was very distraught and I just wanted to bring my new baby and our family home to our home,” said Williams. “There was no home to go to, so I panicked.”

Firefighters were able to rescue the family cat, however the family has no insurance for their belongings.

“Nothing was really salvageable except a few pictures on the wall that did not burn down. That we are able to salvage and clean up,” said Williams. “Which is really nice because everything else is material but pictures of my family and friends aren’t replaceable.”

Williams put an ad online asking for the public’s help in finding a new home. Since the ad was posted, the family has received generous donations of baby items, toys, furniture and clothing.

Paul Craig saw the families post online and decided to help them find a home. Craig is with Make Cents of Change, a group that helps people at risk of homelessness.

“From the day I met him, until we found this place, it was only about 5 days in and we had a place to move into and call home,” said Williams.

Craig says he knows all too well the challenges of starting over, and is working to get the family back on their feet.

“Eleven year ago, I got out of jail. I was homeless. I was living on the street,” said Craig. “I ended up living in a men’s shelter. I got housed. I sat in a one bedroom apartment with a bed, table and chairs. I had some canned food but I couldn’t open the can.”

“He has gone above and beyond to help our family and we’re over the top grateful,” said Melissa and Paul Williams. “He’s a really, really good man and what he does for this community is absolutely unreal. I think if the world had more people like Paul, it would be a really special place.”

Williams says although they’ve lost most of their belongings, they are happy nobody was hurt.

“Everything that we lost is just material. We’re all okay and that’s what matters,” said Williams.

Anyone interested in helping or making a donation to the family, can contact Make Cents of Change at https://makecentsofchange.com.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace