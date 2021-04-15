HALIFAX -- Family members of those killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting say their grief carries on one year later as they seek answers about what happened.

Charlene Bagley says she still has nightmares when she imagines her father Tom Bagley's last hours in West Wentworth, N.S.

The 70-year-old former naval officer and firefighter was shot and died on the morning of April 19, near a neighbour's house that was burning.

Bagley says her grief can't progress when there are so many unanswered questions about how a gunman managed to make his way around the province killing 22 men and women.

Jon Farrington -- whose mother Dawn Gulenchyn (Goo-len-CHIN') and stepfather Frank Gulenchyn (Goo-len-CHIN') were killed in Portapique -- says it still seems surreal.

The Oshawa resident says he remains deeply angry that a killer robbed his parents of their golden retirement years.

Some family members will attend a memorial service in Truro, N.S., this Sunday to remember the dead and injured.