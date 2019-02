CTV Atlantic





As the families mourn the women who died in a house fire in Dominion, N.S., they are also perplexed about why they couldn't escape the burning home.

Candice MacIntyre was still in shock Monday. Her mother, 51-year-old Eliza MacIntyre was found dead inside a Dominion home after a fire broke out just after lunch time on Saturday.

“I was trying to call her, hoping she would answer the phone,” said Candice MacIntyre. “It just doesn't seem real.”

MacIntyre says she heard about the fatal fire through social media and later about her mother's death from police.

She says her mother was caring for the woman who lived here at the time of the fire.

“She just met her about two months ago and started talking to her son,” Candice MacIntyre said. “She felt bad for her. Her family or VON couldn't come in. She was bed-ridden.”

According to sources, that woman was 83-year-old Yvonne Matheson, who also died in the fire.

Police say a man was home at the time, but was able to escape without injury.

Candice MacIntyre has many unanswered questions.

“She would claw her way through a brick wall to get out,” she said. “All she has to do is think of her kids and her grandkids. It just doesn't make sense. It's mind boggling.”

For the third straight day, the Fire Marshall's office, along with the forensic identification unit have been combing through the debris here, but police still say the cause of the fire is undetermined and their investigation is continuing.

Daniel MacIntyre is the victim's brother and has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs so Eliza's children don't have that extra financial stress.

“It was so quick and we weren't really prepared for Eliza's passing. It was pretty tragic,” said Daniel MacIntyre. “It's just a hard thing for our family. I was extremely close with my sister and it's pretty tough for me too.”

It’s a sad situation for a family still searching for answers.

Now, the family says despite everything they've been hearing, they're going to focus on the facts and will wait until the police are done with their investigation.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.