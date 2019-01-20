

CTV Atlantic





GLACE BAY, N.S. -- The family of a Glace Bay man stabbed to death in Alberta more than five years ago is relieved their son’s killer has had his latest attempt at an appeal denied by the Supreme Court of Canada.

But Craig Kelloway’s mother, Monica Kelloway, is now calling for an inquiry into the case; she wants to see Nicholas Rasberry’s manslaughter conviction changed to murder, saying they feel as though justice was never truly served,

Court documents show Craig Kelloway was stabbed 37 times, and that is an image his parents say they can’t get out of their heads.

“We want answers about what Judge Hall said about there was no intent to murder, so why don’t they get the forensic pathologist? Who can give greater details with the knife attack on Craig,” said Kelloway.

Rasberry claimed self-defense, and said that Kelloway had threatened to sexually assault him during a drunken get-together at his home.

But Kelloway’s family has never believed that, and they’re unhappy Rasberry wasn’t charged with murder.

“We would like to have an inquiry,” said his mother.

The family is preparing their case and says they will be talking to their lawyer.

“Because we want justice, plain and simple. We want justice, and there was no justice that came out of this trial,” said Kelloway.

Rasberry’s seven year sentence would expire in 2023; in the meantime, if he applies for parole, Kelloway says she’ll head out to Alberta for the proceedings for the first time since her son was killed.

“I want to see him, I want to see his face and I want my say,” she said.

Kelloway says she is not only seeking answers for herself, but for her now 6-year-old grandson.

“He took a beautiful son away from us. Rasberry took a lot from us, and from his son,” she said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald