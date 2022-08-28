Family of eight displaced after fire near Miramichi, N.B.

(Source: Canadian Red Cross) (Source: Canadian Red Cross)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.

Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls

Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.

Artemis launch: The rocket, the flight plan and what’s next

Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island