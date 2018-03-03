

CTV Atlantic





A family of four is receiving temporary lodging after they were displaced by a fire in Westville, N.S., Saturday morning.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire happened around 6 a.m. in a two-storey house on Church Street in Westville.

There were no injuries, but the Red Cross says the parents and their four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son are receiving emergency lodging, food and clothing.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.