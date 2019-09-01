

CTV Atlantic





The family of Joneil Hanna, a teen killed after leaving a graduation party in June 2018, are upset the Liberal candidate for Northside-Westmount is a police officer involved in their son’s case.

Jenn Hanna has maintained the Cape Breton Regional Police did not conduct a proper investigation into her son’s death. Now, as Paul Ratchford, an officer involved with the case, campaigns in her community’s byelection, she is not pleased.

“I was actually mad at the fact he is running,” says Hanna. “Trying to get me to be on his side, I guess. It wasn't a good feeling for sure.”

The Hanna family still questions why police never administered a breathalyzer to the driver who hit their 17-year-old son.

Instead, police ruled the driver, who also attended the party, was not impaired.

“I'm sure he has good intentions,” says Hanna concerning Ratchford. “But he didn't have anyone's best interest that night.”

The Liberal Party issued a release saying “Mr. Ratchford is not under investigation. Internal and external reviews were conducted surrounding the case in question, and Mr. Ratchford was cleared. This is an issue for the Cape Breton Regional Police.”

Meanwhile, Halifax Regional Police conducted an investigation as part of the complaints process earlier this year and found police in Cape Breton did nothing wrong.

However, the Nova Scotia Police Review Board says it plans on conducting a public hearing concerning Hanna's death.

In the meantime, Hanna says she remains undecided as to who she will be casting a vote for on Tuesday.CTV Atlantic reached out to Ratchford for an interview on Sunday, but he declined.

The Liberal Party says they stand behind their candidate.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore