Family of Mi'kmaw woman who died in Nova Scotia jail sues province for negligence

The Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility yard is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) The Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility yard is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island