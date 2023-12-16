Family of missing Cape Breton man hoping for answers

Queensport, N.S. -

The family of a Cape Breton man missing for three months is hoping for an early Christmas gift.

Derek Kruger, 78, hasn’t been seen since September, and his family is desperately searching for answers.

“To even think about celebrating Christmas, I just don't have it in me,” Monique Jackson, Kruger’s daughter, said.

Jackson says her father left for Texas on Sept. 29 to visit his son, a trip he has made in the past, but never arrived.

“We knew he was setting out on a certain date. Eddie was expecting him within four days. I got a text asking if I heard from Dad and I said, ‘No.’ So we got concerned,” said Jackson

Police said Kruger was last seen at a gas station in Antigonish, N.S., on Sept. 29.

His vehicle was later found on a logging road in Greenfield, N.S.

Helicopter, search dogs and search and rescue teams scoured more than a hundred kilometers of dense woods, trails and roadways, but found no sign of the senior.

“Dad had no reason to drive into Bible Hill, let alone down this logging road. It's not something dad would do. My gut from day one is that something happened to dad and someone planted that car there,” said Jackson.

The RCMP said there is no indication of criminality in the case at this time.

Kruger is described as standing five-foot-four-inches with brown hair. He wore a hearing aid and glasses.

“My plea is if anybody has seen or heard anything to please call us, call the police, call crime stoppers. We just want our dad home. We need closure,” said Jackson.

