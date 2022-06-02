Family of N.S. teen who fell off cliff in Cape Breton thankful for community support

Jennifer Cameron was back in Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday after returning home from visiting her brother Billy at the Halifax Infirmary.

“It was very emotional because I hadn't seen him at all,” said Jennifer. “He was asleep most of the time. He sleeps a lot. He's on a lot of pain killers.”

On May 24, 16-year-old Billy Cameron broke both his feet, fractured his spine, and had a blood clot form in his lungs after plummeting off a cliff 40 feet to the shoreline below in Glace Bay, N.S.

“He doesn't talk a lot about it. He remembers everything – he remembers the cliff letting go and falling down. He's remembers Cathy coming and asking if he needed help,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer recently met Cathy, the woman who found Billy almost seven hours after his fall, and says she is her brother's guardian angel and the reason he's alive today.

“I walked in and gave her the biggest hug I’ve ever given anyone in my life and thanked her so much. There's not anything I could ever do or say to Cathy. She did what everyone would do, but she was there at the right time and place, thank God.”

A GoFundMe page and a charity hockey game have raised thousands of dollars since Billy’s fall by friends and strangers.

Everything at the game – from the referees to the ice – was donated.

“It's a very tight knit community. It's a small community and everybody knows everybody at that age and most of these players have been playing against each other since they were in tots, and now they're progressing through, but they're very tight,” said Membertou Sport and Wellness Centre manager Paul Carroll.

The family says community support has made the difficult journey easier.

“It's going to help out so much. He will have rehab for months and months after this and will probably be in a wheelchair for a while,” said Jennifer.

Doctors say they're hopeful Billy will eventually be able to walk again.

A benefit fundraiser for Billy will also be held Friday at the Main Event in Glace Bay, N.S.