Nova Scotia RCMP have responded to a plea on Tuesday from a mother waiting for answers about the death of her daughter -- but they're not making any promises.

Almost one year later, the death of 22-year-old Cassidy Bernard remains a mystery and her family hasn't even heard a cause from the medical examiner.

On Wednesday, the Mounties say they look forward to providing answers to the Bernard family when they can -- but there's no timeline.

"We don't have any information to provide on the investigation right now," said Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. "What we can say is the investigation is quite active and we do look forward to being able to provide an update to the public on the results of our investigation, but there's not a lot we can say right now."

Cassidy Bernard left behind twin girls, who are now 17 months old and in the care of their grandmother Mona Bernard.

"To have her taken like this, it's not fair; it's not fair at all guys," said Mona Bernard.