

Andrea Jerrett, CTV Atlantic





It appears a family of raccoons trapped in a storm drain in New Waterford, N.S. has escaped after the cover was removed.

Local resident Mike Baran first spotted the mother raccoon and her three babies Friday afternoon. With heavy rain in the forecast, Baran was concerned the animals might drown.

“I’ve called the SPCA, I’ve called the Department of Natural Resources, I’ve called 211, and Two Rivers Wildlife Park, just to see if anyone can come out here,” he told CTV News Saturday afternoon.

His call was answered late Saturday when the SPCA sent officers to the area to assess the situation.

Const. Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector for the Nova Scotia SPCA, said the cover to the storm drain was removed Saturday evening.

A wooden board was let down into the storm drain to allow the animals to scurry up the beam, but the mother and her babies were hesitant to leave their newfound home.

After efforts to coax the animals out of the drain were unsuccessful, Landsburg said the cover was left off and the board was left in the drain in the hopes the animals would find their way out.

After story by @RyanMacD_CTV tonight on @CTVAtlantic News at 6:00, @NSSPCA officers arrange to have storm drain opened in New Waterford, providing escape route for trapped family of raccoons. Trouble is, they’re in no hurry to leave! Pylons up; Police monitoring. Video: NS SPCA pic.twitter.com/kebKQif769 — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) April 29, 2018

One concerned resident, who wished to remain anonymous, attended the scene Saturday evening. He told CTV News that several bystanders reported seeing the raccoons scurrying out of the storm drain around 9:45 p.m.

Landsburg confirms the cover was back on the drain, and the raccoons were nowhere in sight, when SPCA officers returned to assess the scene Sunday morning.

“There’s a couple manholes that they were going back and forth in between, and they’re not visible in any of them,” said Landsburg.

Neil MacCandless, dispatcher for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s Public Works Department, said someone from the department also checked the storm drain Sunday morning. He too confirmed the cover had been replaced, and that the raccoons no longer appear to be down the storm drain.

It’s a similar story from Baran, who also checked the drain with his sons Sunday morning.

“I checked this morning, the raccoons were not there. We followed the storm sewers as far as we could and could see no sign of her or the babies,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said he’s overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from people who contacted him after the story aired on CTV News to express their concern about the raccoons. He said he was also touched by the number of people that gathered at the storm drain Saturday evening to see if they could assist in the animals’ rescue.

“It definitely summoned up the masses,” said Baran. “It was pretty exciting last night to see so many people come out and care.”

Baran said he’s going to keep an eye out for the family of raccoons in the coming days.