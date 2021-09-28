Advertisement
Family of seven displaced in house fire in Lunenburg, N.S.
Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021 8:26AM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, September 28, 2021 8:26AM ADT
A fire in Lunenburg, N.S. has forced a family of seven from their home.
The flames broke out around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon at a house on Kinley Drive.
The home is heavily damaged but no one was hurt.
Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping the couple and their five children with emergency lodging and funds for purchases like food, clothing and other basics.