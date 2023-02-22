Family of woman who died in Amherst-area ER forced to sue for investigation details

The family of 37-year-old Allison Holthoff, a woman who died while waiting to be treated at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre on Dec. 31, 2022, is being forced to sue in order to get answers.

The decision comes after Nova Scotia Health told the family full details of their internal investigation will not be shared.

Holtoff’s legal counsel issued a release Wednesday stating the lawsuit will be against Nova Scotia Health and the attending emergency room physician.

Elizabeth Smith McCrossin, MLA for Cumberland North, says she also wants an external investigation done into the death.

"It's unfortunate that Ali's family has to use the courts as an avenue to get answers and ensure accountability. I, and Ali's family, feel strongly there ought to be an independent investigation into Ali's death," said Smith-McCrossin in a Wednesday news release.

On Feb. 10, Nova Scotia Health announced the renovated emergency department at the same hospital would not open on its original date of Feb. 14.

"It's very troubling to have such an important part of our hospital operating in a temporary space for such a long period of time. Staff are frustrated, patients are frustrated. At the end of the day, the public expects and deserves to have access to a permanent emergency department and Nova Scotia Health needs to be accountable for that," said Smith-McCrossin.

No new reopening date has been set. The department has been closed since May 2022.