A family of six in New Brunswick is still in shock and disbelief after a fire ripped through their home and claimed the life of their pet.

The Vinet family was left with nothing after the blaze ripped through their Belleisle Creek home nearly a week ago.

Ashely Vinet says the fire was the result of her putting some oil in a pot and heating it on the stove. A former firefighter calls the horrific ordeal a flash over, where certain materials in the ceilings and walls caused everything in the room to ignite.

"My husband kept saying, ‘If you need me to get anything it has to be right now,’” says Ashley. “I'm thinking, ‘No, I have you and the kids, and we’re outside, you're not going back in.”

“He grabbed me by the shoulders and said, (The house) is gone. He knew right away."

Ashely says they’re lucky to all be accounted for. When her husband ran upstairs to get her parrot, he heard coughing in the bathroom.

That's where he found her son Ronin.

"If my husband didn't go get my bird, my son wouldn't be here,” she says.

The family only moved to the home in July and was renting the home.

Before Saturday, they were strangers to the community. Now they’re overwhelmed with generosity.

"I had toothbrushes in my hand before the house even stopped burning,” says Ashley. “I don't even know who to say thank you to for that."

“The community just shows us great love and really brings out the best in us," Ronin says.

Only a few sentimental belongings were salvaged, including Ashley's grandfather's painting, photos and her son's blanket.

But the family says they’re happy just to have each other.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.