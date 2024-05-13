Famous girl group 'TLC' cancels Moncton show after tour members, including lead singer, fall ill

TLC fans looking forward to their concert in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday will be disappointed to find out that the show has been cancelled due to illness.

A social media post on the band's Facebook page Monday night says, some tour members, including lead singer T-boz, have fallen ill with the flu.

“As a result, she has lost her voice. Doctors have advised her not to perform this week," reads the post.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to the opportunity to perform for you in the near future."

The band cancelled four of its upcoming shows, which includes their Moncton performance.

The other three show’s that were cancelled include:

Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on May 16

Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Ont., on May 17

Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ont., on May 18

The band did not say if or when the Moncton show would be rescheduled.

According to the Avenir Centre's website, refunds for tickets will be provided.

TLC's Moncton concert would have been the group's first time on Canada's East Coast. It was also their only stop in Atlantic Canada on their tour.

