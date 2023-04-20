Fans divided on athletes promoting sports betting

It’s hard to avoid advertisements for online gambling sites if you’re a devout sports fan.

Athletes and celebrities pitch the latest betting website in nearly every commercial break.

According to Ispos, more Canadians are making sports bets than ever before.

Bets can be made on anything from the outcome of the game to the next goal.

It’s a troubling trend for people who work with youth and addictions.

Dr. Nigel Turner from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto said youth are particularly vulnerable to problem gambling because they lack the experience and self-regulation they get as they grow older.

“Most people who develop a gambling problem start in their adolescence, in particular males. They make up the bulk of the people who develop problems with sports gambling,” said Turner.

Halifax-based education consultant Paul Bennett, who has spent a lifetime working with youth, said there's no question sports betting has invaded sports on television.

“It is reaching those who are most vulnerable and impressionable, and I find it particularly sad to see some of our sports heroes [like] Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid, who are revered by children, actually teaching them the wrong things,” said Bennett. “The hidden curriculum right now on this is that your sports heroes not only gamble, but they encourage you to do so and that's not really in the interests of children.”

Moncton-based junior hockey scout Craig Eagles is concerned about youth gambling, but isn't sure having hockey heroes appear in online betting commercials is a bad look for the game.

“I think everyone's going to have their opinions on gambling and sports betting, and I think everyone’s going to draw their own conclusions,” said Eagles. “I don’t think that’s going to taint the career of Wayne Gretzky in any way, and to be honest with you, I don’t think it’s going to taint the career of Connor McDavid.”

Moncton sports fan Justin Fradella can’t understand why Gretzky and McDavid would appear in a betting commercial.

“They’re already hockey superstars, they don’t really need the extra money, so it seems odd they would sell themselves out for that,” said Fradella. “I think there should be some more regulation toward it and definitely some more monitoring the amount of time who do it.”

Mike Belliveau occasionally bets on sports online, but is tired of all the commercials during games.

“Every ad is a gambling ad. Whether it's for Bet 365 or Bet 99, they're countless now. It's just way, way, way too much,” said Belliveau.

Eagles thinks betters are taking advantage of the opportunity to bet in-game.

“I think that’s changing the complexion of the game in so many different ways,” said Eagles. “Obviously, times are changing, the game has changed. With all the analytics, I think it’s trending in that direction. Is it too much? I’m not sure if it is or not right now, but for hockey purists watching the game on TV, it’s drastically changed.”

Bennett said the constant pitches to bet on sports is too much.

“I’ll put it bluntly: We need to take a stand. There’s a lot of moral outrage right now, but it’s not always about the right things,” said Bennett. “We look to our athletes to set an example for our children and they are not doing that. They are setting a bad example for today’s young children.”