It's being called the end of an era and a loss of a landmark.

Rita's Tea Room is closing its doors after more than 30 years and on Thursday, people are remembering the singer and her beloved business.

The team room was a building where the iconic singer spent years growing up.

It was later developed into a business where she could often be found having tea and conversation with visitors.

News that Rita's beloved tea room is closing brings mixed feelings for many who have enjoyed a cup there.

“I think it's sad,” said Margie Borden. “It's a lovely area in Big Pond and I think it attracted a lot of people.”

At the peak of its - and Rita's - popularity, many considered the tea room a can't-miss when passing through her home community.

Rita's family took to Facebook on Wednesday, saying that since her death nearly six years ago, they did what they could to continue her vision with the tea room.

In their post, the family wrote: “While an extremely tough decision, especially knowing how wonderful all the folks visiting have been, we feel it the right one at this time.”

If there's a silver lining, it's that a smaller version of Rita's tea room will be coming here to downtown Sydney on Charlotte Street -- an area that during the summer tourism season is often teeming with visitors.

Downtown business owner Bruce Meloney says a new tea room could be a hit with cruise ship passengers, many of whom would be Rita fans.

“It's an icon out in Big Pond,” Meloney said. “But I think it still will be nice, and I think Wade will do a nice job. It will be smaller, so it won't be exactly the same, but I think it will be a nice idea.”

Rhonda McCallum doesn’t agree.

“It won't be the same,” she said. “She was from that way. It will be different for sure. But there's a lot of people downtown too that may just go there that didn't go up Big Pond way.”

One thing is clear: Rita's legacy, and what she meant to Cape Bretoners, isn't going anywhere.

“She was everything to the island,” said Borden. “Her music … the legacy of her was fantastic.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.