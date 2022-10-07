Farewell Mel: Landmark New Brunswick diner closes after 75 years in business

There's a lot of sadness in Sackville ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.

Mel's Tea Room, an institution in the university town since 1945, has officially closed.

Owners Wendy and Dave Epworth bought the landmark diner in 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic and a collapsed kitchen roof proved to be too much to overcome.

“We’re heartbroken," said Wendy. "Dave and I met in Mel's. We were there every day after school. Generations of Mount Allison students have come through here and locals as well."

Mel Goodwin and his family were the first owners, serving up milkshakes, banana splits and burgers for decades.

The Epworths tried to find a buyer after having to close in February, to no avail.

The building, which the couple don't own, has been sold.

"It's a real treasure to the town and everybody loves it and I feel so bad that it's closing after so many years of operating in this town," said Wendy.

Mount Allison student Kelsey Ross will miss the milkshakes the most.

"They had the best milkshakes in town. They would hand-spin them right in front of you and it was so cool. I'm really sad to see it's not going to be here anymore," said Ross.

Longtime Sackville resident George Estabrooks had been going to Mel's since he was a little boy.

"From the time I was a boy and went to school here, Mel's was always a place where people gathered and it was a fixture in the community," said Estabrooks.

University student Daisy Graham will miss the live music at Mel's, but also said it was a great place to catch up on school work.

"It was one of the less populated places to go and study. Most cafes are really full, but Mel's was a really peaceful place to go," said Graham.

Now that Mel's is officially closed, the next process is liquidating the contents of the restaurant. There are a lot of antique milkshake-making equipment for sale, as well as the iconic Mel's sign.

The Epworth's own the sign and it's probably the biggest asset they have.

"I know a lot of people will be really devastated if that sign is removed and sold, but we've been financially devastated from this situation, so it might come to that," said Wendy.

The new owners of the building have asked if the sign can stay, so it may remain a part of downtown landscape.

Anyone wanting to own a piece of history can send Wendy and Dave a message on the Mel's Tea Room Facebook page.