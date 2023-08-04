Farmer’s Breakfast: P.E.I. farm to show community what agriculture is like
Preparations were underway at MacKenzie Produce in Stratford on Friday, getting ready for Saturday’s big event called Breakfast on the Farm. It’s the first one since the pandemic.
It’s not just a chance for a free meal, it’s an opportunity to see what a farm is like day to day, something fewer and fewer Canadians know about.
“A lot of people had a personal connection to agriculture. They either grew up on a farm or they were only one generation removed,” said Maggie McCormick, with the Farm and Food Care P.E.I. project. “But now only about two per cent of the Canadian population is a farmer, and so that leaves a very large number of Canadians who’ve never had the opportunity to grow up on a farm, or know anything about farming.”
MacKenzie Produce is a serious farm with 115 acres of vegetables, 65 acres of that for cabbage alone, that’s three million pounds of vegetables every year. It’s a good spot to really see what agriculture is like.
“Just a good point to see that we really do produce the food,” said farmer Greg MacKenzie. “It doesn’t come from a grocery chain. This is the starting point.”
They have a roadside farm market, and have seen firsthand how little some people know about where their food comes from.
“We did have a customer last year from Manitoba, her granddaughter was here and did not believe that carrots grow in the ground. Thought they were grown at Sobeys grocery store,” said farmer Tania MacKenzie. “We brought her up to the field and showed her that the carrot was pulled out of the ground, and she was very impressed.”
The return of Breakfast on the Farm is just in time for the twentieth anniversary of Food Day Canada on Saturday, celebrating Canadian produced food.
Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning, and after you’ll be able to tour through the fields.
Those interested in having breakfast on the farm are asked to go to the Stratford town hall where they can get a shuttle to and from the farm, as there is no parking for the farm itself.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
