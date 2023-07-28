'Farmer was not on my list of dream guys:' New Brunswicker seeks love on farming reality TV show

While many are farming for crop, MacKenzie Taylor Scott is farming for love, searching for her farmer in a non-traditional way with the help of a rural dating show.

“Honestly, I had no idea what to expect. I don’t watch reality TV, I’ve never watched The Bachelor or anything like that,” she said.

Last fall, the 24-year-old from Fredericton packed her bags to join the cast of Farming for Love, a CTV dating show that sees farmers invite daters to live and work alongside them.

The goal is to find their life partners when it’s all said and done.

“Farmer was not on my list of dream guys. I don’t think most people grow up wanting a farmer, but Doug is so much more then that,” said Taylor Scott.

“I remember watching Doug’s video and I think I was sold about 20 seconds in, that this guy was maybe worth travelling to the other side of the country for.”

She says she ended up applying for the dating show after hearing multiple ads on the radio. She admits that she didn’t think she would be chosen, but next thing she knew she was on a plane.

Known for seeking adventures, it didn’t come as a surprise for MacKenzie’s best friend, Meghan Forbes, that she applied for a dating show, though she did have one important question.

“When I found out it was a dairy farmer, my first question was, ‘do they know that you’re lactose intolerant?’ because I thought that was kind of ironic,” Forbes said.

However, it would seem that it wasn’t a factor for Doug – MacKenzie is one of his finalists.

“This experience really did teach me that you have to keep your heart open. It is so easy to be scared of love or be scared of vulnerability, but at the end of the day, that’s the whole reason that we’re here,” said Scott Taylor.

The season finale wraps up Sunday, and while Scott Taylor clearly knows the outcome, she says she’s been watching the series alongside her friends and family.

“I’m extremely proud of myself for staying true to who I am,” she said.

“There’s not a moment on this show that I haven’t been exactly myself and said exactly what I meant to say, so I’d say overall, I’d say I’m really proud about how I’ve continued to be me throughout the whole experience because at the end of the day we’re all looking for love and you want someone to fall in love with the real version of you.”

Forbes added, “it was pretty weird at first to see your best friend on TV, I’ve never had that experience myself before, but she’s herself, 100 per cent authentically herself, in the show as in person, so there really is no difference between watching her on TV and being with her in real life.”

Overall, Taylor Scott says the entire experience was emotional, but amazing, and she would definitely do something like it again and she would encourage other people to do the same.

“I think if you’re brave enough to put yourself out there, this is a fantastic way to make a genuine connection with someone you may have never met,” she said.

“I’m from New Brunswick, I would have never met Doug if it hadn’t of been for this opportunity, so absolutely, I think if you are brave enough and you feel that there’s a tie or a connection with a farmer out there for you, do it!”

Applications are currently open for season two of Farming for Love.

