The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of milk and cream products by Farmers, Natrel, and Northumberland, due to the presence of sanitizer.

The recall applies to a large number of dairy products sold across Atlantic Canada.

Recalled items include 2% partly skimmed milk, 3.25% homogenized milk, skim milk, chocolate milk, and a variety of coffee cream and whipping cream.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed to CTV Atlantic last week that it was conducting a food safety investigation after receiving reports of strange-tasting milk in Nova Scotia.

Farmers’s parent company, Agropur, also told CTV Atlantic that people had been complaining that the milk had a chemical taste.

CTV Atlantic is not aware of any reports of illness related to the recalled milk.

The full list of recalled items can be found here.



