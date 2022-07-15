‘Farming for Love’ gives farmers the chance to find agricultural companionship

Are you looking for love? If so, a new reality show is playing matchmaker.

CTV’s new dating series “Farming for Love” is now casting singles from across Canada.

The show won’t feature just one farmer looking for a life partner — six will open their hearts and their homes to the right person.

In “Farming for Love”, the farmers will invite dates to live and work alongside them, with the ultimate goal of finding companionship.

Farmer Adam, 49, of Quesnel, B.C., is one of the cowboys searching for love on the program.

“I’m just a good guy who works a lot and wants to meet a beautiful lady,” he said.

The horseback riding, cattle-wrangling cowboy is looking to settle down, buy a home, and make a family with the woman of his dreams.

“I can pick ‘em and they can come out for a couple of weeks and see how it goes,” he added.

This dating experience will be a first for farmer Adam, who admits a friend put him up to it.

“I kind of got roped into it a bit,” Adam said, noting he would love to meet someone who is intelligent, kind, and has a great sense of humour.

“They can be from somewhere urban. They can be sitting in an office right now looking at the city hating their job, and could come to get on something like this and go for a ride and live the cowboy lifestyle for a bit,” Adam said. “Life can get rough and you gotta be able to laugh at it.”

Romantic hopefuls across Canada interested in participating in the love experiment can sign up by visiting our website.

The debut season is set to be filmed later this summer, and participants will need to be available from early August until late October to participate.