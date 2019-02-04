

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old girl died after the car she was driving collided with a utility pole on Highway 201 in Centrelea, N.S.

Police say the driver lost control while making a turn just before 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

“The car was heavily damaged and overturned in the ditch,” the RCMP said in a news release. “A retired police officer and some bystanders assisted until RCMP, volunteer firefighters, and paramedics arrived on scene.”

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Halifax for further medical treatment.

Police say the driver, who is from Bridgetown, died in hospital.

A collision reconstruction specialist was called to the scene to collect evidence while the road was closed overnight.

It re-opened at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the RCMP said in the release.