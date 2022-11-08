Fatal collision closes section of Main Street in Dartmouth

A section of Main Street in Dartmouth, N.S., is closed Tuesday night due to a fatal collision.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release issued at 8:30 p.m. that the street is closed in both directions from Forest Hills Parkway to Ridgecrest Drive.

The RCMP and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency are also at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes as they investigate.

No other details are available at this time.