A fatal crash in Lower Sackville, N.S. has some people living in the area calling for changes to what they say is a notoriously dangerous intersection.

One person was killed Wednesday and another seriously hurt after an SUV and dump truck collided at the intersection of Old Sackville Road and the Beaver Bank Connector.

The 28-year-old passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 57-year-old driver was sent to hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was shaken, but not injured.

"The section of road remained closed until approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning, at which time a collision analyst had attended the scene to collect evidence," says Halifax RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

Residents nearby say the intersection where the deadly collision occurred is dangerous.

“Neighbours around here refer to it as 'the death intersection,’” says resident Alex McConnachie. "The one up the road is also as bad, I worry about them every day, I have a five-year-old son."

McConnachie's backyard faces out toward the Beaver Bank Connector. He's lived there for 13 years and says in that time, he's seen many accidents and near misses.

McConnachie believes installing a left turn signal might make the intersection safer.

"You know if they had a light to stop them, and you could turn left safely, I think that would be a good measure," says Steve Craig, the HRM councillor representing the area.

Craig says he's been looking at this intersection for years and brought up several options with municipal and provincial transit authorities.

"I want to have all eyes, all hands on deck on this particular issue. I will agree that unfortunately, it does take an accident like this for people to take a step back and pause and think, what have we done in the past, have we done enough? Could this have been prevented? Unfortunately we will never know that," says Craig.

There are other options, like installing a roundabout. McConnachie would also like to see the speed limit reduced.

"They need to slow it down from 70 (km/h), to a 50 (km/h) where the residences start. They need to get the pedestrians off the highway," says McConnachie.

The portion of the road where the accident took place is owned by the province. The Department of Transportation said in a statement that there are currently no plans to change the intersection.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff.