Fatal collision in N.B. leaves 2 dead
Two men have died following a two-vehicle collision in Lansdowne, N.B., early Saturday morning.
In a news release Saturday, police say they responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 130 at around 2:06 a.m.
Police say both drivers and sole occupants of the vehicles, 51-year-old man from Kilburn, and an 18-year-old man from Fosterville, both died at the scene as a result of their injuries.
According to the release, the Hartland Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and the New Brunswick Coroner’s office attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.
Police say the cause of the collision is currently unknown.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tens of thousands at Burning Man told to conserve water and food after heavy rains leave attendees stranded in Nevada desert
Tens of thousands of people attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert are being told to conserve food, water and fuel as they shelter in place in the Black Rock Desert after a heavy rainstorm pummelled the area, festival organizers said.
Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway
A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who maintained Canadian roots while turning beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavoured song "Margaritaville" and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
CSIS disinformation campaign leans on Soviet imagery, as Ottawa tracks 'grey media'
Canada's spy agency is leaning on Soviet imagery to help prime the public against disinformation but experts say Moscow is more likely to use images that make readers think the messaging is coming from North American sources.
N.W.T. officials prepare to welcome back residents of Yellowknife and other communities
Officials shared details at a press conference today about the lifting of an evacuation order in Yellowknife and other nearby communities. Residents of these communities may be able to return to their homes as early as Sept. 6 as the threat of wildfires subsides.
Plans for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026 to mark her 100th birthday
An independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch's 100th birthday, the British government said Sunday.
Rival Eritrean groups clash in Israel, leaving dozens hurt in worst confrontation in recent memory
Hundreds of Eritrean government supporters and opponents clashed with each other and with Israeli police Saturday, leaving dozens injured in one of the most violent street confrontations among African asylum seekers and migrants in Tel Aviv in recent memory.
Raymond Moriyama, Canadian 'visionary architect,' has died
Raymond Moriyama, the renowned architect behind several buildings in Canada and around the world, has died.
Toronto
-
Raymond Moriyama, Canadian 'visionary architect,' has died
Raymond Moriyama, the renowned architect behind several buildings in Canada and around the world, has died.
-
Top Ontario court officials faced discipline behind closed doors over 'racist,' 'bereft' comments
Two top Ontario court officials – a judge and a justice of the peace – avoided public hearings and instead faced discipline behind closed doors last year after complaints were filed over respective comments they made about a young racialized offender and an accused Indigenous person.
-
Ontario will not require masks in schools this fall despite uptick in COVID cases
The Ontario Ministry of Education will not mandate mask-wearing when students return to class this fall, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has confirmed.
Calgary
-
Heritage Park expected to bring in record attendance for Alberta Day festivities
Alberta became a province on September 1, 1905, and at Heritage Park, festivities are taking place to celebrate its history over the last 118 years.
-
N.W.T. officials prepare to welcome back residents of Yellowknife and other communities
Officials shared details at a press conference today about the lifting of an evacuation order in Yellowknife and other nearby communities. Residents of these communities may be able to return to their homes as early as Sept. 6 as the threat of wildfires subsides.
-
Macleod Trail incident 'de-escalated and resolved without injury': police
An unnerving Friday incident that resulted in Macleod Trail being closed in both directions has been resolved, Calgary police say.
Montreal
-
Restaurant owner says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace in Montreal's Village
The owner of a dumpling restaurant in Montreal’s Village neighbourhood says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace earlier this week. Now sharing their story publicly, they’re joining a growing number of residents and merchants in the neighbourhood who feel it’s become unsafe in recent years.
-
Quebec fighter learns she's 3 months pregnant days before major match
Quebec MMA fighter Corinne Laframboise never thought she'd be grateful for a sprained ankle. But when she received the results of a routine blood test on Wednesday -- just one week before the biggest match of her career -- she couldn't have been more thankful.
-
Non-binary person speaks out on controversy surrounding Quebec teacher using Mx. pronoun
It should be up to teachers to choose their preferred pronoun, regardless of gender identity, says a non-binary person in Quebec in response to a controversy at a school southeast of Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's police watchdog investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Friday night
An Edmonton man is dead after he was shot by an Edmonton police officer Friday night.
-
Thick smoke coats Edmonton Saturday, special air advisory in effect
Thick smoke from wildfires descended on the city Saturday.
-
N.W.T. officials prepare to welcome back residents of Yellowknife and other communities
Officials shared details at a press conference today about the lifting of an evacuation order in Yellowknife and other nearby communities. Residents of these communities may be able to return to their homes as early as Sept. 6 as the threat of wildfires subsides.
Northern Ontario
-
Unique traffic stop leads to multiple charges, including impaired driving
A 28-year-old from Winnipeg, Man., is facing several charges including impaired driving following an unusual traffic stop in northern Ontario, police say.
-
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who maintained Canadian roots while turning beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavoured song "Margaritaville" and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.
-
Sudbury weapons call resolved without incident, police say
Early morning weapon’s complaint in Greater Sudbury’s west end has been resolved without incident, police say.
London
-
It’s move-in day at Western University as thousands of students come to London, Ont.
Noah Teftal has flown 3,000 km from Calgary Alta. to London, Ont. and is ready to start life at Western University.
-
Londoners run to raise $30K for Palestine and local charities
Hundreds of Londoners signed up to participate in the ‘Run for Palestine’ on Saturday, a not-for-profit organization that fundraises for Palestine and Palestinian refugee camps in the Middle East.
-
Serious crash at rural intersection north of Aylmer, Ont. sends four to hospital
Four people were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries Saturday morning after a serious crash at the intersection of Imperial Road and Lyons Line in Malahide Township north of Aylmer, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
-
Local TikTokers cause disturbance at CF Polo Park: Police
Two Winnipeg youths have been arrested after a social media meet and greet gone wrong Friday evening.
-
'A happy dance': Bhangra sensation visits Manitoba on tour of positivity
A Canadian social media sensation from the Yukon has reached Manitoba on his cross-country tour of positivity, dance, and education.
Ottawa
-
64-year-old pronounced dead after boat capsizes on St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a boat capsized on the St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Coming temperatures in the 30s prompt heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa as temperatures are expected to soar to midsummer highs over the next several days.
-
Raymond Moriyama, Canadian 'visionary architect,' has died
Raymond Moriyama, the renowned architect behind several buildings in Canada and around the world, has died.
Saskatoon
-
Wildfire smoke causes high risk air quality alert for Saskatoon
A very high risk air quality rating has been issued for Saskatoon over the long weekend.
-
Sask. First Nation marks sombre anniversary
Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation is marking one year since mass stabbings claimed the lives of 11 people and left another 17 injured.
-
Sask. man faces child pornography charge
A 30-year-old Saskatchewan man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
Vancouver
-
B.C. caterers break record for world's longest charcuterie board
After countless hours of work, countless pounds of meat, cheese, fruit and bread, and 485 feet of charcuterie board assembly, a B.C. catering company is now a world record holder.
-
BC Ferries avoids long-weekend cancellations on major route by securing last-minute crew
In the middle of one of its busiest weekends of the year, BC Ferries narrowly avoided cancellations on a major route Saturday.
-
More care home residents returning to wildfire-ravaged Okanagan, Interior Health says
About 200 residents of two long-term care facilities in the Kelowna area will begin returning home this weekend, Interior Health said.
Regina
-
Air quality alert issued for Regina due to heavy smoke from wildfires
Environment Canada (EC) is warning Regina residents to limit their time outside as heavy wildfire smoke moves into the area.
-
Sask. First Nation marks sombre anniversary
Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation is marking one year since mass stabbings claimed the lives of 11 people and left another 17 injured.
-
N.W.T. officials set to share details about lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order
Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation have been told they'll be allowed home as early as Sept. 6, barring any increase in wildfire risk.
Vancouver Island
-
HeroWork, a charity that helps other charities, to wind down operations
Due to rising construction costs, labour shortages in the trades and dwindling donations along with a number of other factors, the charity's operations will be closing down in the coming weeks.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed at Saanich crosswalk
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in a marked crosswalk in Saanich on Friday, police said.
-
BC Ferries avoids long-weekend cancellations on major route by securing last-minute crew
In the middle of one of its busiest weekends of the year, BC Ferries narrowly avoided cancellations on a major route Saturday.