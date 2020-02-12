LIVERPOOL, N.S. -- RCMP say there has been a fatal collision on Nova Scotia's Highway 103.

Police say a transport collided with a pick-up truck near Brooklyn around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred about one kilometre east of the Liverpool exit (Exit 19) on Highway 103.

Police say the lone occupant of the pickup was killed while the driver, and lone occupant, of the transport truck suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Traffic between exits 18 and 19 was diverted though Liverpool while towing crews worked to remove the wrecks.

A traffic analyst was on the scene to collect evidence and the road was expected to reopen before midnight.