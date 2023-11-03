Fatal fire in Dartmouth not suspicious: police
Halifax Regional Police says a fatal fire in Dartmouth, N.S., has been deemed not suspicious.
Police officers and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a structure fire at 86 Portland Street just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
Halifax District Chief Jim Stymiest told CTV News the fire was contained to one room in an apartment on the second floor.
Police say a man was found dead in the apartment.
BREAKING Man convicted of fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal sentenced to life in prison
Toronto resident Francis Ngugi has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 17 years, after pleading guilty to the fatal poisoning of a Scarborough toddler's breakfast cereal in 2021.
From window coverings to mushrooms, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
'Wish him all the best': Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he steps down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
Tax avoidance: Canadian companies transferred $120B to Luxembourg, study says
A Quebec research institute says some of Canada's biggest companies have transferred billions of dollars in profits to Luxembourg to avoid paying domestic taxes.
OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024
Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops tighten encirclement of Gaza City as top U.S. diplomat arrives in Israel
Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to press for a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting with Hamas and for more aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza.
DEVELOPING Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7 per ecnt, fuelling bets Bank of Canada rate hikes are done
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
Ontario Place redevelopment subject of new auditor general probe
The office of Ontario’s auditor general has confirmed it is looking into the provincial government’s controversial plans to redevelop Ontario Place and move the Ontario Science Centre to the waterfront.
Toronto police warn drivers, pedestrians to be careful as Daylight Saving Time ends
Toronto police are asking drivers and pedestrians in the city to be extra careful as Daylight Saving Time reaches its end this weekend.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from southeast Calgary multiplex fire
A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a multiplex fire in southeast Calgary on Thursday evening.
Without DynaLife, Alberta's lab wait times are decreasing: AMA
Changing providers of lab services in Alberta is paying off for patients who were once waiting weeks for appointments, says the president of the Alberta Medical Association.
WEATHER Warm weather weekend ahead as skiing season opens at many resorts
Winter weather in the Rockies has prompted some early season openings at local Alberta ski hills, at the same time the city of Calgary is heading into the warmest trend in two weeks.
Judge orders Montreal suburb to compensate residents for excessive traffic noise
A Montreal suburb has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars to around 300 residents who say they've suffered from years of unreasonable traffic noise.
-
Quebec to roll out newborn hearing test to all babies by end of year
The Quebec Health Ministry says it plans to making sure every baby has access to the newborn hearing screening by the end of the year.
McGill University says it might have to cut up to 700 jobs due to Quebec tuition hikes
Quebec's plan to double tuition for out-of-province students could result in up to 700 job cuts at McGill University, the school's principal said Thursday.
Finance ministers, Freeland set to meet to discuss Alberta CPP exit proposal
Finance ministers from across the country will meet up virtually with their federal counterpart Chrystia Freeland today to discuss Alberta's proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Police being used as a 'scapegoat' in debate over Edmonton 7% tax increase: association
The debate over how much Edmonton taxpayers will have to fork over next year is heating up – with at least one city councillor pointing his finger at police, drawing a fiery response from the officer's union.
-
Watch: A ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT
Members of the media were invited for a ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT line on Thursday, two days before it opens to riders.
-
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination underway of forensic psychiatrist in Veltman trial
The jury in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial started the day with words from Justice Renee Pomerance.
Title sponsor comes forward to save New Year's Eve in the Park
The free, family-friendly event is expected to bring thousands of Londoners together to enjoy the night filled with entertainment and fun for all ages.
-
Driver involved in crash killing 4-year-old girl found guilty of dangerous driving
A truck driver from Tecumseh has been found guilty for a fatal crash near London four years ago.
'Why didn't they keep him safe?': Family, First Nations leaders question Winnipeg police after man's death in custody
Family and First Nations leaders are questioning the response by Winnipeg police following the death of an Indigenous man taken into custody.
-
Plane makes temporary landing on Manitoba road: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says a plane made a temporary landing on a rural road in the RM of St. Andrews Thursday night.
Winnipegger arrested in string of sexual assaults, indecent acts
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of sexual assaults and indecent acts said to have happened in the span of an hour in downtown Winnipeg.
OC Transpo cutting some 200-series routes, redirecting buses off residential streets
OC Transpo is cutting many Connexion routes between residential neighbourhoods and O-Train stations and redirecting buses off residential streets with low ridership as part of the bus route review to adjust service to current ridership levels across the city of Ottawa.
-
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Orleans
Emergency crews responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Charges laid in Granville Street shooting
A man has been charged with attempted murder and two other offences for a shooting in Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District nearly 10 months ago.
-
Vancouver magic mushroom shops reopen after raids
Three magic mushroom stores that were raided by Vancouver police are reopening.
-
Open house will allow residents to give feedback on proposed canola crush, renewable diesel plants near Regina
Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) is looking gain feedback from residents around Regina regarding the company's proposed renewable diesel and canola crush plants.
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 drops for 4th straight week in B.C.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. declined again this week, though not as dramatically as it had been dropping since early October.
-
CNN exclusive: Chinese jet fired flares close to submarine-hunting helicopter in South China Sea, Canadian Navy says
A Chinese warplane fired flares in front of a Canadian military helicopter over international waters of the South China Sea last Sunday, an operation that Canadian military officers said was reckless and could have resulted in the downing of the aircraft.
-
B.C. Indigenous leaders tell premier more doors must open
The British Columbia government must do more to open the doors of power to Indigenous people and initiatives in the province, Premier David Eby was told Thursday.