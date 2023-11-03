ATLANTIC
    • Fatal fire in Dartmouth not suspicious: police

    Halifax Regional Police says a man died following a fire on Portland Street in Dartmouth, N.S., on Nov 2, 2023. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) Halifax Regional Police says a man died following a fire on Portland Street in Dartmouth, N.S., on Nov 2, 2023. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

    Halifax Regional Police says a fatal fire in Dartmouth, N.S., has been deemed not suspicious.

    Police officers and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a structure fire at 86 Portland Street just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

    Halifax District Chief Jim Stymiest told CTV News the fire was contained to one room in an apartment on the second floor.

    Police say a man was found dead in the apartment.

