RCMP investigating a fatal house fire in a small community on Nova Scotia South Shore says the blaze is no longer considered suspicious.

Crews were called the scene where human remains were found in Mill Village, N.S., Friday morning.

“Fire was already on scene and asked police to attend so we responded at approximately just before noon yesterday around 11:50 a.m.” said Cst. Natasha Dantiste of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

When officers arrived on the scene the building was fully engulfed in flames.

At first, the fire was considered suspicious, but police say there’s no longer reason to believe foul play was involved.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the deceased or the cause of the fire at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

