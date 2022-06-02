Father of fallen N.S. soldier desperate to have phone, photographs returned
It's not hard to spot Jimmy MacNeil when he is driving around Glace Bay, N.S. A picture of his late son Sgt. James MacNeil is displayed proudly on the hood of his vehicle.
“It's just so he's with me all the time. Everywhere I go – he's with me,” said Jimmy.
Sgt. MacNeil was 28-years-old when he was killed after a blast from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in June of 2010.
Jimmy continues to tell stories about his son and his time in the military, but he can no longer show pictures on his phone after someone broke into his car and stole it.
“It means a lot because Jimmy's pictures were all on it. He means the world to me,” said Jimmy senior.
Jimmy’s neighbour Stan Peach says the community is well aware of who he is and the difficult journey his family has been through.
“My son just retired from the military back in October, so he didn't have to go over there and see that,” said Peach. “God love Jimmy and his family. Their son paid the ultimate price and this is the thanks they get.”
Jimmy says he locks the doors to his car every night, but was carrying wood into his house and believes he bumped his keys opening the doors.
“Tuesday morning, I noticed one of the things on my car was pulled down. I looked and my phone was gone, my charger was gone. I started looking around the car and there was more things gone.”
Two pairs of binoculars were also missing from Jimmy’s car along with some of his wife's belongings. He says his phone is his main priority. He wants it back, no questions asked.
“I just couldn't believe it, because once they see the picture on the car you would think they'd leave it alone. People out there just don't care.”
Jimmy says he has contacted police and they are investigating.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
WATCH LIVE | Live coverage of Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
EXCLUSIVE | 'She was very, very kind': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives in London, meets Queen Elizabeth II
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrived in London on Thursday, meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the start of her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday.
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Steven Del Duca steps down as leader of Ontario Liberal Party
The Ontario Liberals suffered a disastrous night on Thursday, barely climbing out of “minivan” party status with their leader Steven Del Duca losing in his hometown and calling it quits.
Calgary
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in community
Mounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
Darryl Sutter named NHL coach of the year, takes home Jack Adams Award
Darryl Sutter was named the NHL coach of the year Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Another English school board is joining the legal fight against Quebec's Bill 96
Another Montreal-area English school board is set to join a legal challenge to Quebec's controversial language reform law known as Bill 96.
-
Quebec ombudsperson finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsperson on Thursday released a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital after an investigation revealed numerous shortcomings at the facility, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
Edmonton
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
5 coyotes attack man, dog in south Edmonton
Denning and feeding are believed to be the reasons behind an 'incredibly rare' coyote attack in south Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
Northern Ontario
-
Live northeastern Ontario coverage of the 2022 provincial election
The day has come to elect the next premier of Ontario and CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have updates on the nine ridings in the northeast region here.
-
Moe Mantha re-elected in Algoma-Manitoulin
CTV News has declared Moe Mantha has been re-elected in Algoma-Manitoulin.
-
Vic Fedeli wins Nipissing, will go to Queen's Park for a fourth term
Vic Fedeli is heading back to Queen's Park for a fourth term as Nipissing MPP for the Progressive Conservatives.
London
-
LIVE COVERAGE: Ontario election results in the London area
It’s officially election day in Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
Petrolia school closed Friday due to police concerns regarding potential threat
The Lambton Kent District School Board, in tandem with OPP, have decided to close Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School on Friday because of concerns involving a potential threat.
Winnipeg
-
Son's pride flag banned from Winnipeg school, mother alleges
A Winnipeg mother is filing a complaint with the Human Rights Commission after her son was told not to talk about being gay or bring his pride flag to school.
-
These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1
The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.
-
Winnipeg police searching landfill in Rebecca Contois homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has officially started searching a landfill in connection with a homicide of a 24-year-old Winnipeg woman.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Live coverage: Ontario election results in the Ottawa area
Follow along for live coverage of the Ontario election results in Ottawa-area ridings.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
Here are the Ottawa winners in the Ontario election
The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals each won three ridings in Ottawa in the 43rd general election, while the NDP won two seats.
Saskatoon
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer that can overlook its checkered past.
-
Why Saskatoon's parking app switch isn't sitting well with some
The transition to a new parking payment app in Saskatoon has led to some bumps along the road.
-
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 232 in hospital
Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 232 people are currently in hospital – with both totals down from last week’s counts.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family that had to vacate house so new owner could move in says rent raised instead
A B.C. family that was forced to leave their rental home for "landlord's use of property" said they were shocked to see it listed online again instead – for thousands of dollars more per month.
-
Transport Canada investigating after B.C. man trapped inside burning Tesla
Transport Canada is in possession of a Tesla that suddenly lost power last month on a B.C. highway then burst into flames.
-
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Regina
-
Hospital managers testify in Samwel Uko inquest about potential areas of improvement
Managers from different parts of the Regina General Hospital testified on the fourth day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko to highlight potential improvements that could be made around the hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
'She’s like your favourite Grandma': Sask. residents look back on Queen Elizabeth’s visits
Saskatchewan residents are looking back with fond memories of past royal visits as Queen Elizabeth marks her platinum jubilee.
Vancouver Island
-
Engineer behind faulty Langford highrise loses licence, ordered to pay $57,000 for incompetence
The structural engineer behind a faulty highrise apartment building in Langford, B.C., has lost his engineering licence and must pay more than $50,000 in fines and legal costs for incompetence and unprofessional conduct.
-
B.C. man kicks cougar to save pet dog
A Port Alberni, B.C., man suffered minor injuries when he went to save his dog from a cougar attack on Wednesday evening.
-
B.C. NDP 'signed their own death warrant' with museum decision, say Liberals as spring sitting ends
British Columbia's opposition parties left the legislature Thursday, predicting the NDP government's electoral defeat over the Royal B.C. Museum replacement plan.