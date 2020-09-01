MONCTON, N.B. -- Four years after his daughter disappeared, a father is again pleading for information about her case.

It’s been four years since anyone has seen Jami Springer. She was 27 at the time of her disappearance and her father says even though time has passed, his hope is that someone will provide the tip that will solve this case.

"Hurt isn’t any newer," said Brent Springer. "It’s there on a daily basis. The misery of the whole situation isn’t new. I guess what is new is that, slowly; the Springer family is trying to pick up all the pieces."

According to RCMP, Springer was last seen on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton on Aug. 31, 2016. She was reported missing on Sept. 4.

Brent Springer says tips are still coming in, just not the one that will lead to his daughter.

"Personally, we get tips, the family does," he said. "I’m only hoping that the RCMP is also entertaining new tips."

Brent Springer says there is always an increase in the number of tips around the anniversary of Jamie‘s disappearance. He and the rest of the family are of course hopeful one of those tips will lead to his daughter.

"I would have to say this is my most difficult week," he said. "Of course birthdays and Jami’s daughter’s birthday, they all invoke certain feelings."

As painful as this time is, Springer lights up when talking about Jami’s daughter.

"Mary Jane is an angel," he said. "Nine years old, a little musician. A bright light, she has that eccentric Springer humour. She’s so loving, she’s caring, she’s amazing -- she’s like her mom."

That’s something that can’t be taken away with time.

Springer says the $12,000 award for information about this case is still available through Crimestoppers, and that all tips are, of course, anonymous.