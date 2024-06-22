ATLANTIC
    • Federal and N.B. governments renew Canada Community-Building Fund for 10 years

    New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    New Brunswick and Ottawa have signed a new 10-year agreement for the Canada Community-Building Fund.

    In the first five years, the province will receive $254.8 million to support local infrastructure priorities, according to a news release from the provincial government on Friday.

    Higgs said the Canada Community-Building Fund has been a valuable program provincewide, and a renewed agreement is critical to addressing future growth opportunities.

    “This money will allow our government to make meaningful investments that make life better for New Brunswickers,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in the release. “New Brunswick is stronger than ever. Whether it is housing, roads or fire stations, these are funds that allow us to keep building.”

    According to the release, the program provides communities with predictable and flexible funding and has 19 categories of eligible projects, including:

    • local roads
    • highways and bridges
    • regional and local airports
    • drinking water
    • wastewater infrastructure
    • solid waste management
    • community energy systems
    • recreation
    • culture
    • tourism
    • fire halls

    The fund will also support housing through infrastructure projects that align with local needs.

    “Investments in infrastructure are essential in supporting affordable and inclusive communities for all Canadians,” said federal Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Sean Fraser in the release. “We are proud to announce this deal that will provide municipalities across New Brunswick the flexibility to invest in their local needs.”

