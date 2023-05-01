Federal carbon tax enters into effect July 1 in New Brunswick

The federal carbon tax on fuel is coming into effect in New Brunswick starting July 1.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the new tax will bring the province in line with the rest of Atlantic Canada regarding pollution pricing.

Guilbeault says the majority of households will receive more money back from the federal government than they pay in carbon taxes.

He says a family of four in New Brunswick will receive its first rebate cheque of $368 in October, with a second quarterly payment of $184 in January 2024.

Premier Blaine Higgs said in February the province would allow the federal government to apply a carbon tax and redistribute the revenues.

Under the federal program, 90 per cent of the tax revenue collected is returned to residents through rebate cheques.

New Brunswick, meanwhile, will continue to apply its own pollution pricing system for industrial emitters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2023.