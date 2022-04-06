Federal environment minister approves Bay du Nord oil project off Newfoundland

OTTAWA -

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has approved a controversial new oil project off the coast of Newfoundland.

Equinor's Bay du Nord project is expected to produce around 300 million barrels of oil over its lifetime.

Guillbeault had been reviewing the project to determine if it poses a significant threat to the environment, and he twice asked for more time before announcing a decision today.

Climate scientists and environmentalists opposed the project, saying it would undermine Canada's goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Equinor has said Bay du Nord would likely start pumping in the latter half of the decade, with production expected to peak at around 200,000 barrels a day.

The company says the project will provide about $3.5 billion in total revenues for the cash-strapped government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2022.