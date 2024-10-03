Federal fisheries officers refusing duties because of violence on the water in N.S.
Federal fisheries officers in Nova Scotia say they're refusing some enforcement duties because of threats to their safety, as they await Ottawa's response to their complaints.
The union representing the officers says its members have been shot at, that people have tried to steal their firearms, and that officers -- and their families -- have been threatened for trying to stop illegal fishing.
"They've been exposed to firearms such as automatic weapons (against) which their current body armour does not protect them," Shimen Fayad, president of the Union of Health and Environment Workers, said in an email Wednesday.
She said a federal labour investigator is reviewing documents from the Fisheries Department and from officers who have refused some enforcement duties on the water and on wharfs in the province.
"We expect to hear something next week," Fayad said regarding the process authorized under the Canada Labour Code to refuse dangerous work.
Commercial fishers, meanwhile, are calling for increased enforcement, saying that illegal and unregulated fishing is becoming more frequent across the province.
"We want real, tangible enforcement activity placed upon the illegal, black market lobster activity that's ongoing throughout the Maritimes," said Dan Fleck, executive director of the Brazil Rock 33/34 Lobster Association, in a recent telephone interview.
Under provisions of the Canada Labour Code, the fisheries minister is empowered to decide after an investigation whether "danger exists," and issue mandatory directions for safety changes.
But if Steven MacKinnon's office finds that there isn't any danger on the water, then department employees aren't entitled to refuse work, according to the law. That decision can be appealed, however.
Fayad said that when her members first brought their concerns to the government, the Fisheries Department found there was "no danger" to the workers, which led to the labour minister's review.
Doug Wentzell, the federal Fisheries Department's regional manager for the Maritimes, said in a recent interview, "we do have a number of officers that have refused field work .... and we're working through that process with the (federal) ministry of labour."
The civil service manager said that despite the refusals "the majority of our officers are in the field in the region and we're also supplementing those resources with officers from other DFO regions." He estimated there are about 100 field officers in the Maritimes.
A government source with knowledge of the refusal to work applications said that about half of field officers in southwestern Nova Scotia -- home to the region's most lucrative lobster fishery -- are not carrying out enforcement duties in the field due to the safety concerns.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the risk of employment reprisals, said the work has become more violent as fishers are increasingly unwilling to accept officers' authority. He also said tensions with some Indigenous fishers are rising.
"We've raised our problems with management. Management has chosen to ignore the issues," he said.
"As we go through this problem, officers have found themselves in dangerous situations. There have been three officers hit by vehicles. We've had a struggle where a person tried to take an officer's firearm. There's been very serious altercations," he said.
Efforts to enforce fisheries regulations in the lucrative fishing of baby eels, known as elvers, in East Coast rivers over the spring were also a source of tension with First Nations, he said.
However, the chief of a First Nation whose members fish lobster off southwestern Nova Scotia said Indigenous fishers are not aggressors, but rather are continuing to fish to support and feed their families.
"Our Mi'kmaq fishers have been through enough. DFO Officers are not the victims, and we will not accept this narrative," wrote Chief Michelle Glasgow, the leader of Sipekne'katik First Nation, in an email.
She said the lobster fishers from her community are exercising their treaty rights and will continue to do so. "All they (federal fisheries officers) need to do is respect this. They cannot continue to harass our people and tell us how much we can eat and how much we can feed our people. If they are afraid, it is not by our actions."
Chief Wilbert Marshall, co-lead of fisheries for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs, said in an emailed statement that "violence on the water is unacceptable. No one should have to be concerned about their safety when going to work -- whether they work for (DFO) conservation and protection, or if they are fishing."
"We have seen these types of conflicts for over 20 years and things need to change. We have been working to build bridges with DFO and conservation and protection officers on the treaty rights protected fishery to help create a more coherent environment for everyone. We want a future where these types of safety issues can be avoided, but we need true collaboration to get there," said the statement.
In 2020, the tensions flared in southwestern Nova Scotia to the point where Indigenous traps were cut, one boat was destroyed and a lobster pound that handled Mi'kmaq catch was burned to the ground.
RCMP Supt. Jason Popik, the recently appointed senior officer for Southwest Nova district, said in an interview that DFO officers continue to be "out on the water" off Meteghan, N.S., and that there were two significant enforcement efforts in recent weeks in southern Nova Scotia.
"It's showing the community that they're working, they're trying. I'm not seeing a big (work) stoppage down there."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians support expansion of Old Age Security benefits: Nanos survey
Most Canadians support boosting Old Age Security (OAS) benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 65 to 74, according to a new Nanos Research poll conducted for CTV News.
Manitoba man acquitted 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
A health official has confirmed a child in Ontario has died after they came in contact with a rabid bat.
Breast cancer patient says she had to lie to get a mammogram in Ontario
When an Ontario doctor refused to sign off on a mammogram for 38-year-old Sidra Lone, the mother of four says she was left with no choice but to lie.
American expat votes in Canada could 'change everything': election expert
With the U.S. election widely predicted to be a close race, some believe American voters in Canada and overseas will be crucial in helping elect the new president about a month from now.
Ontario family devastated after losing thousands to online flight ticket scam
An Ontario family was planning a religious trip to Saudi Arabia that included 10 people, but when they were checking in for their flights, the family discovered some of their tickets were fake.
Toronto police officer convicted of stealing from dead people sentenced to 7 years in prison
A Toronto police officer convicted of stealing from deceased individuals he was supposed to be investigating has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Grandparents found hugging each other after fallen tree killed them in their South Carolina home
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.
Canadian figure skater suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer convicted of stealing from dead people sentenced to 7 years in prison
A Toronto police officer convicted of stealing from deceased individuals he was supposed to be investigating has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
Ontario promises 1,600 dedicated parking spots for Therme spa at Ontario Place: lease
The Ontario government has released the terms of its 95-year lease with European company Therme for the spa and waterpark it plans to build at Ontario Place, and it shows the province has promised 1,600 parking spaces for the private facility.
-
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges
More sexual assault charges have been filed against billionaire Frank Stronach with the Canadian businessman now facing a total of 18 charges.
Calgary
-
Underground encampment discovered in S.E. Calgary wooded area
Police discovered an elaborate underground encampment in southeast Calgary earlier this month.
-
Strike vote looms for Alberta nurses union as informal mediation talks unsuccessful
Alberta's nurses could soon find themselves on the picket line as recent talks with the provincial government failed to secure a new agreement.
-
Downtown Calgary park reopens after undergoing major makeover
A park in Calgary's Beltline has reopened after undergoing a redesign.
Edmonton
-
Police shut down 'major fentanyl operation' in northern Alberta
Police started searching a rural property north of Edmonton on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a suspected drug manufacturing lab.
-
Strike vote looms for Alberta nurses union as informal mediation talks unsuccessful
Alberta's nurses could soon find themselves on the picket line as recent talks with the provincial government failed to secure a new agreement.
-
Impaired driver passed out, hit several vehicles and a house: police
Police say impaired driving resulted in a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Rent for a 2-bedroom in Montreal could hit $4,325 in eight years: study
A new study out of Montreal's Concordia University found that, if policies and trends remain unchanged, a two-bedroom in Montreal will cost $4,325 per month, a similar unit in Toronto will cost $5,600 and one in Vancouver will be around $7,750 within eight years.
-
Supreme Court to hear Quebec's challenge to daycare access for asylum seekers
The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear a challenge from the Quebec government to a lower court ruling granting asylum seekers access to subsidized daycare spaces.
-
Shipments resume as Montreal port strike ends, but tensions linger
The union representing Montreal dockworkers has ended a three-day strike at two terminals as scheduled, but the potential remains for more job action and jammed supply chains in the coming weeks.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trial running of Trillium Line LRT to begin Oct. 7
Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar says the 21-day trial running period for the north-south Trillium Line LRT will begin Oct. 7, meaning the line could open to the public as soon as mid-November.
-
Ottawa police charge Ottawa business owner after woman allegedly sexually assaulted during an interview
A 37-year-old Ottawa business owner is facing charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while applying for a job, according to police.
-
'Everything was upside down': former Ottawa resident surveys Hurricane Helene damage in Florida
Days after Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction across multiple U.S. states, former Ottawa television host Cyndi Edwards was finally able to survey the damage at one of her Florida rental units.
London
-
'He deserves this:' London cadet who died by suicide to be honoured with Sacrifice Medal
It's been eight years since Angela Cameron-Jolly and Bill Jolly lost their son Brett Cameron, to suicide at the Royal Military College (RMC) in Kingston.
-
The future of the industry takes front and centre at London's Manufacturing Matters Conference
Participants representing over 500 companies gathered at RBC Place in London on Thursday for the annual Manufacturing Matters Conference.
-
Fatal crash in Sarnia involving motorcycle
Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police, fire and EMS responded to the area of Vidal Street and Huron Boulevard for a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
Barrie
-
'This was a crime of passion,' Closing submissions in Barrie murder trial
Closing submissions are underway on Thursday in the case of a Barrie man on trial for the death of a young mother 30 years ago.
-
Barrie man charged in string of business break-ins
A Barrie man faces multiple charges after being arrested in connection with a string of break-ins at local businesses earlier this week.
-
Aurora, Ont. man convicted of manslaughter after wife's disappearance sentenced
An Aurora, Ont. man who has maintained his innocence despite being convicted of killing his wife will learn his fate in a Newmarket courtroom on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. suspect shoved blanket into a toilet, peed on the floor, spat at staff
A 41-year-old from Elliot Lake is facing even more charges after behaving very badly after being arrested on outstanding warrants.
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
A health official has confirmed a child in Ontario has died after they came in contact with a rabid bat.
-
Man arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont. home
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead inside a home in Courtice, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
A health official has confirmed a child in Ontario has died after they came in contact with a rabid bat.
-
Official Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tappers announced
An Olympian and retired competitive boxer have been named as the official Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tappers.
-
OPP trying to identify two vehicles as part of Erin arson investigation
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are trying to identify two vehicles as part of an arson investigation in Erin.
Windsor
-
Arrest warrant issued for break-and-enter suspect, two arrested
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a break-and-enter investigation following the arrest of two others.
-
Crash impacts morning traffic on Ouellette Avenue
A multi-vehicle collision on the Ouellette Avenue overpass impacted morning commuters heading to downtown Windsor on Thursday morning.
-
Would you quit your job for better mental health benefits? One in three Canadians say yes
New research from GreenShield shows one in three Canadians would quit their job for better mental health benefits.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man acquitted 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Lawsuit against city claims WFPS was negligent in firefight at Winnipeg school
The River East Transcona School Division has filed a lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg regarding a fire at one of its schools in March 2022.
-
'It will take time': Wab Kinew reflects on first year as Manitoba premier
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a honeymoon with voters one year after his NDP government was elected, but there are challenges ahead in fulfilling promises to improve health care and balance the budget.
Regina
-
Sask. nurses, supporters rally in front of legislature calling for action on staffing shortages
Hundreds of Saskatchewan nurses their supporters rallied outside the legislative building on Thursday calling for action to ongoing staffing shortages around the province.
-
'He's our guy': Riders' Milligan atop the leaderboard for CFL's MOP
As it stands right now, Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. has the fourth best odds to win the league’s Most Outstanding Player [MOP] award.
-
Woman pleads guilty to defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services
A Regina woman has pleaded guilty to one count of fraud after being charged with defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services.
Saskatoon
-
Early morning fire causes major damage to Saskatoon home
A home in Saskatoon’s Haultain neighbourhood has been left devastated following a fire early Wednesday morning.
-
'An exciting way to meet people': Saskatoon photographer matches singles on blind date
A Saskatoon photographer is hoping to make some love connections through a unique blind dating. The idea came out of a need to help singles get offline and back to real in-person connections.
-
Sask. nurses, supporters rally in front of legislature calling for action on staffing shortages
Hundreds of Saskatchewan nurses their supporters rallied outside the legislative building on Thursday calling for action to ongoing staffing shortages around the province.
Vancouver
-
Full B.C. NDP platform includes speculation tax hike, some free transit for seniors
The B.C. New Democrats have unveiled their full campaign platform with plenty of election goodies in the 64-page document.
-
Fire destroys abandoned home in South Vancouver
No injuries were reported after a fire tore through an abandoned home in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
-
'Like going to a buffet with no one else in line': Housing sales stall in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
New data from Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley shows a surge in supply and drop in demand in the region's historically hot real estate market.
Vancouver Island
-
Full B.C. NDP platform includes speculation tax hike, some free transit for seniors
The B.C. New Democrats have unveiled their full campaign platform with plenty of election goodies in the 64-page document.
-
Fire destroys abandoned home in South Vancouver
No injuries were reported after a fire tore through an abandoned home in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
-
Canadian figure skater suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
Kelowna
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.