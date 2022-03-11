Federal funding allows Nova Scotia’s Hope for Wildlife to expand walking trails

Hope for Wildlife has been rescuing and rehabilitating animals in Nova Scotia for 25 years. Now, federal funding is allowing the organization to enhance its educational programs.

The charity’s founder, Hope Swinimer, says it’s important to teach the public about what’s happening in the province’s natural world.

“I want to make it so that when people come and visit us, they leave with a really clear understanding of what it is we do and why we do it,” Swinimer said from the group’s facility in Seaforth, N.S.

For roughly 15 years, people have visited Hope for Wildlife’s educational centre to learn about Nova Scotia’s native wildlife.

And while it will remain, the group plans to expand walking trails on the property — offering an immersive look at the local ecosystem.

“It’s beautiful and comfortable, and you’re a part of nature as you wander. And along the way, we would like to create some educational material,” said Swinimer.

She says the group receives over 30,000 phone calls a year from people asking about wildlife. She wants to create a resource to better answer those questions.

“If we could address those questions, or the most commonly asked ones, and give people the chance to learn and hear those answers, it just goes a long way to preventing from the wildlife to come in in the first place.”

The pandemic has been hard on many charitable organizations, said Swinimer, adding that Hope for Wildlife has held raffle draws about six times annually to raise money.

“That’s really helped us with our fundraising and enabled us to keep going and do the work we do.”

On April 2, Hope for Wildlife will reopen to the public from 12 to 3 p.m.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to being able to play that role in the community where people can come and have fun and also learn a little bit about Nova Scotia, and our natural world.”