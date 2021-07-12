MEMBERTOU FIRST NATION -- It was an investment you could say was as much about making amends, as unveiling amounts.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller visited Cape Breton's Membertou First Nation on Monday, where he announced more than $513,000 towards preservation and strengthening of Indigenous languages -- languages that were nearly lost as the result of Canada's residential school system.

"There are people here today, as you've seen, who have been fighting against governments to reclaim their language, their culture, their identity", Miller told reporters following the announcement. "And what Canada needs is to support them financially, and then to get out of the way."

But some felt the investment didn't go far enough.

Blaire Gould, executive director of Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey - which will act as the third-party delivery administrator through programs across Nova Scotia – said the federal funding is roughly a quarter of what was hoped for when the application process closed back in the winter.

"We received a total of $2.1 million in an ask, for projects here in Nova Scotia, for the Mi'kmaw language," Gould told reporters. "And the funding envelope that we've received was $513,000."

Now, she says they're hoping to close that gap through other supports -- including provincial funding, and on their own. "The biggest priority is to bring language to low-speaking populations," Gould said. "In Annapolis Valley for example, there were two language speakers left in the community. And one unfortunately, just passed."

While the investment in language was well-received by the Chiefs of both Membertou and Eskasoni First Nations in Cape Breton, they want things to be taken one step further – at least in Nova Scotia.

"We asked the Premier to have Mi'kmaw as an official language," said Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny. "It's a positive step towards reconciliation ... to revitalize."

Minister Miller also announced Monday more than $13 million aimed at helping Indigenous businesses in Atlantic Canada to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, including $1.5 million for businesses in Membertou.