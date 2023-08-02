Federal government commit $9.6 million to fight gender-based violence on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island has become the first Atlantic province to finalize a spending agreement on the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

$9.6 million in spending over four years was announced by Marci Ien, Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, in Charlottetown Wednesday afternoon, with the goal of putting a stop to gender-based violence.

“The money is worked out,” said Ien. “The implementation is in the hands of the provinces and territories.”

It’s the first step of a 10 year plan which will see provinces, with the oversight to the federal government, enact their customized plans to fight gender-based violence.

The National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence was signed in the fall. Prince Edward Island joins Manitoba and Saskatchewan in formalizing spending agreements.

“Pillars that we’ll be focused on are around prevention, training, supporting survivors,” said Natalie Jameson, the minister responsible for the Status of Women.

The money is being dispersed by the province, either to fund its own programs or given to non-profit groups working against gender-based violence.

Some of that money is going to the P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Centre. Danya O’Malley, executive director, said one priority is beefing up their programs to support the children affected by family violence.

“Who are sometimes the most harmed by violence in the home, but they tend to get the least,” said O’Malley. “The services for children and youth here, they do not meet the demand.”

Another group seeing spending is the P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre.

Both told us their services are in high demand and this spending will help them meet the need.

“I don’t think anyone whose experienced sexual violence should have to wait on a waitlist to have services,” said Kelly Peck, P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre Executive Director. “That’s our ultimate goal, is to make sure everyone receives timely services.”

The initial plan covers 10 years, but Ien says the intention is that the plan be an ongoing measure to put a stop to gender based violence.

Exactly where the money will go hasn’t been decided yet. Officials say that’s intentional, so the program can change, flex, and adapt over the course of the four years.

