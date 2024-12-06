Federal government commits more than $5M to Kings Transit Authority in Nova Scotia
Cody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants in Nova Scotia, was joined by Dave Corkum, the mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings, to announce more than $5.1 million for public infrastructure in Annapolis, Kings and Digby counties through the baseline funding stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) on Friday.
“Investing in public transit infrastructure reduces traffic congestion and air pollution, supports the increase in housing supply and improves affordability, increases transit capacity, and improves social inclusion,” said Blois.
The Kings Transit Authority serves the Annapolis Valley, covering communities from Grand-Pré to Weymouth. The funding is conditional on the Kings Transit Authority’s capital plan. The funding agreement is yet to be signed.
The CPTF is the largest public transit investment in Canada’s history. It is intended to help communities of all sizes plan and implement transit projects.
The funding will be released over 10 years from 2026 to 2036, said a news release from Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada.
Since 2015, the federal government has committed more than $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2,000 projects across the country.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING New clues emerge in hunt for gunman who killed health insurance CEO
As the investigation into a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of one of the largest U.S. health insurers moved into its third day Friday, possible leads emerged about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
NDP's Singh forces debate calling on PM Trudeau to send $250 cheques to more Canadians
With the fate of the federal government's promised $250 cheques for 18.7 million workers hanging in the balance, the NDP have forced a debate today on a motion pushing for the prime minister to expand eligibility.
Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high
Canada had 1.5 million unemployed people in November, propelling its jobless rate to a near-eight-year high outside of the pandemic era and boosting chances of a large interest rate cut on Dec. 11.
Canada's list of banned guns is expanding. Here's what you need to know
Canada is expanding its federal ban on firearms, adding 324 makes and models of guns to the prohibited weapons list, effective immediately.
What is still being delivered? What to know about the Canada Post strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
80-year-old driver with expired licence accused of going nearly double the speed limit in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say a man caught stunt driving on Highway 37 near Tweed, Ont. Thursday was 80 years old, and his licence was expired.
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
Toronto
-
Six crashes reported north of Toronto due to slippery conditions
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to six crashes north of Toronto overnight due to slippery conditions brought on by a blast of winter weather.
-
5 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Ancaster jewelry store
Hamilton police say five suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at an Ancaster jewelry store on Thursday night.
-
Police charge mother with alleged abduction of seven-year-old daughter following custody dispute
A Toronto mother has been charged criminally after she allegedly abducted her seven-year-old daughter following a court’s decision to grant the girl’s father full custody.
Calgary
-
Unemployment in Alberta remains steady, Edmonton's jobless rate still high
Edmonton's unemployment rate is among the highest in the country, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
-
Gas leak prompts emergency response in Sundance
A street in Sundance has been shut down Friday morning as first responders are investigating a natural gas leak.
-
Edmonton
-
Pellet shot through window of north Edmonton library: city
The Clareview Recreation Centre in Edmonton reopened Friday after being briefly closed to the public on Thursday night.
-
Killer of 2-year-old boy still unknown 4 years later: Edmonton police
Police are still trying to determine who killed a two-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton four years ago.
-
Montreal
-
Man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC being held in Rimouski
A Pakistani man arrested in Quebec for an alleged plot to kill Jews in New York City is being held in a detention centre hundreds of kilometres from Montreal, where he says the French-speaking guards don't understand him.
-
Vigils, events to mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist mass killing
Polytechnique Montreal will pay tribute to the 14 young women who were murdered at the engineering school 35 years ago.
-
Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trillium Line will open on Jan. 6 with five-day service
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar announced the Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases, starting with five-day service Monday to Friday beginning Jan. 6.
-
Christmas Cheer Breakfast raises $150K for Ottawa families
The Christmas Cheer Breakfast, a cherished holiday tradition in the nation’s capital, returned Friday to raise funds for local organizations like the Ottawa Food Bank.
-
Three eastern Ontario boards of health to merge into new South East Health Unit
Three eastern Ontario health units will be merging into a single health unit in the new year.
London
-
Three suspects still sought, one arrested in break-and-enter, shooting investigation
The London police continue to search for three suspects in connection to a break-and-enter and shooting investigation that took place last month.
-
Human remains found at Hanover construction site
The Hanover Police Service is investigating human remains that were dug up at a construction site.
-
Tow truck driver injured after helping stuck vehicle
A tow truck driver has been injured following an incident on Wednesday in South Huron.
Barrie
-
Ski season has arrived: Here's what's open
Despite Mother Nature taking her time shifting from the mild fall weather, the recent blast of winter means ski season has arrived.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 35 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 35 centimetres likely.
-
Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Collegiate Institute closed due heating issue
Waterloo Collegiate Institute is closed Friday, due to a heating issue within the high school building.
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
Century-old human remains found at Hanover construction site
The remains of a child buried in Hanover about a century ago have been unearthed at a construction site.
Windsor
-
Property crimes down, crimes against people up: WPS
The November statistics released by Windsor police show property crimes are down and crimes against people are up.
-
Alleged drug trafficker arrested for bail violations
Windsor police say a 54-year-old man facing drug trafficking charges has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.
-
Driver found after abandoned, flipped vehicle discovered
The Chatham-Kent Police Service deployed its drone on Thursday after an abandoned, flipped vehicle was found in a ditch.
Winnipeg
-
'In the dark': Surrounding community speaking out on proposed supervised consumption site
It was revealed on Wednesday that the proposed location of a supervised consumption site has been set for the Disraeli Freeway, and now members in the surrounding community are speaking out.
-
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Winnipeg stabbing
The Winnipeg Police Service has identified the victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing earlier in the week.
-
Regina
-
-
Regina police investigate homicide after woman dies in hospital from gunshot wounds
Regina police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year after a woman died from apparent gunshot wounds.
-
Sask. government bans employers from taking tips from workers, limits sick note requests
The provincial government announced a host of new employment rules on Wednesday, including banning employers from keeping tips from their workers.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
-
Are other cities better at clearing snow than Saskatoon?
One of the noticeable changes during Saskatoon’s 2025 budget deliberations at city hall this past week was an increase to the snow and ice budget.
-
Sask. school bus driver arrested for impaired driving after transporting 50 kids
A Saskatchewan school bus driver, who was transporting 50 children shortly before his arrest, is facing impaired driving related charges.
Vancouver
-
VPD release new photos of suspect wanted in teenage girl's assault
The Vancouver Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the assault of a 16-year-old girl earlier this year.
-
Environment Canada issues rainfall, snowfall warnings for parts of B.C.
Environment Canada says heavy rain and snow will hit separate regions of British Columbia on Friday, promising to make travel difficult for many this weekend.
-
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim admits to being 'orange pilled' in Bitcoin interview
Bitcoin is soaring to all-time highs, and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants the city to get in on the action.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.