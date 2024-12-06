Federal government commits more than $5M to Kings Transit Authority in Nova Scotia

Cody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants in Nova Scotia, was joined by Dave Corkum, the mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings, to announce more than $5.1 million for public infrastructure in Annapolis, Kings and Digby counties through the baseline funding stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) on Friday.

“Investing in public transit infrastructure reduces traffic congestion and air pollution, supports the increase in housing supply and improves affordability, increases transit capacity, and improves social inclusion,” said Blois.

The Kings Transit Authority serves the Annapolis Valley, covering communities from Grand-Pré to Weymouth. The funding is conditional on the Kings Transit Authority’s capital plan. The funding agreement is yet to be signed.

The CPTF is the largest public transit investment in Canada’s history. It is intended to help communities of all sizes plan and implement transit projects.

The funding will be released over 10 years from 2026 to 2036, said a news release from Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed more than $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2,000 projects across the country.

