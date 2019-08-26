Featured
Federal government to enlist private boats to assist with icebreaking
The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent makes its way through the ice in Baffin Bay, July 10, 2008. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 1:16PM ADT
BATHURST, N.B. -- The federal government is looking to the private sector to help with icebreaking duties in northern New Brunswick.
A new arrangement has been announced that beginning this winter will allow the Canadian Coast Guard to call up third party icebreakers on an as-needed basis to open local harbours for passage by fishing boats.
Similar arrangements are already in place on the St. Lawrence Seaway and on the Great Lakes.
Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier made the announcement Monday.
He says it's important to allow fishing activities to start as early as possible, and the safety of the fishermen is a priority.