Federal housing minister announces more funding for affordable housing in Cape Breton

The Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion announces more funding for affordable housing in the Sydney area on May 23, 2023. (Kyle Moore/CTV Atlantic) The Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion announces more funding for affordable housing in the Sydney area on May 23, 2023. (Kyle Moore/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island