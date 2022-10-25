Federal minister calls utility's pause on Atlantic energy corridor 'bump in the road'
The federal minister of natural resources says Nova Scotia Power's decision to "pause" its participation in a proposed megaproject aimed at ending reliance on coal is just a temporary setback.
Jonathan Wilkinson says the utility's move is a challenge to a concept dubbed the Atlantic Loop, which envisions a $5-billion project allowing the region to gain more access to Labrador and Quebec hydroelectricity.
However, Wilkinson said in an interview late Monday the federal government is still actively pursuing the energy corridor and believes the Emera subsidiary's position is a "bump in the road" that he's hoping can be overcome.
Emera said last week it was putting participation in the project on hold after the provincial Progressive Conservative government introduced legislation capping power rate hikes at 1.8 per cent over the next two years for non-fuel costs.
Wilkinson says he remains focused on the project and believes there aren't many other options for the Nova Scotia government to pursue if they want to remain in compliance with both federal and provincial legislation setting out carbon emission goals.
The minister's mandate letter from the prime minister calls on him to support efforts to achieve a net-zero electricity system by 2035, and to consult with the provinces to remove carbon from the systems.
In a statement sent to The Canadian Press last week, Emera said it has "paused work on the Atlantic Loop project" while it assesses the full impact of the Nova Scotia legislation.
It also says this "is just one example of the investments Nova Scotia Power will be forced to reassess," saying that the law could mean investments in other clean energy projects worth about $500 million could be shelved.
The company hasn't revealed details of what specific projects it would stop working on if the proposed amendments to the provincial Public Utilities Act proceed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Service Canada doubled its efforts in summer to reduce passport wait times; did it work?
After many Canadians were frustrated with long passport wait times earlier this year, Service Canada doubled its efforts by hiring more staff to expedite processing times. A CTVNews.ca analysis shows it led to an 87% increase in passports issued in October, compared to May, when the backlog was at its worst.
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
WATCH LIVE | Ontario announces sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
The Ontario government announced sweeping housing changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations and allow for the construction of up to three units on each residential lot.
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
Canada backs nuclear power project with $970M financing
Canada will provide $970 million in financing to develop a grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR), a new nuclear technology touted as a key part of the country's plans to reduce emissions.
Photos of the partial solar eclipse you missed Tuesday morning
Tuesday morning, Canadians missed a partial solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon and Earth almost aligned. The next eclipse event takes place on Nov. 8, as the upcoming full moon is set to occur along with a total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to Canada.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police inspector worried 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into Jan. 6 attack
An inspector with the Ottawa Police Service says he was worried the 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into a Jan. 6-style attack on Parliament Hill.
'Sit there and wait': Campbell River filmmaker captures black bear hunting salmon
A filmmaker who was attempting to record salmon spawning on Vancouver Island instead captured incredible video of black bears trying to eat the fish.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario announces sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
The Ontario government announced sweeping housing changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations and allow for the construction of up to three units on each residential lot.
-
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
-
'It is exciting': Ausma Malik to become first hijab-wearing Muslim woman to sit on Toronto city council
There will be nine new faces on Toronto’s city council this year, including the first hijab-wearing Muslim councillor elected to office, Ausma Malik.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arena
Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1
Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
Fuel thefts lead to Hamilton, Ont., resident being arrested in Banff
Banff RCMP say charges have been laid against a man from Hamilton, Ontario, in connection with the theft of a vehicle and other property.
Montreal
-
Family of woman found dead on ER floor asks Quebec coroner to reopen investigation
The family of an 86-year-old woman who was found dead on the floor of a Montreal-area emergency room last year is calling for a new investigation into the circumstances of her death following the release of a coroner's report.
-
Man fatally shot in Laval had links to organized crime, drug trafficking: reports
An investigation is underway Tuesday after a 66-year-old man was found shot and killed in a commercial parking lot. Multiple reports say he was Vincenzo Armeni, who was known to police. His identity is yet to be officially confirmed by law enforcement, but a spokesperson for provincial police (SQ) said they've taken over the investigation because it's related to organized crime.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | October heat could break temperature records in Montreal this week
The stretch of unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue across southwestern Quebec on Wednesday, and Montreal could set a temperature record on the final day of this October heat.
Edmonton
-
Woman injured by police dog, EPS investigating
A woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpost
A quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
-
'It's amazing': Co-workers split $1M lottery prize
Three Edmonton men who are coworkers won $1 million in a LOTTO MAX draw earlier this month. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 114 Avenue and 127 Street in Edmonton a few hours before the draw.
Northern Ontario
-
New mayors usher in new era across northeastern Ontario
The four largest cities in northeastern Ontario have new people at the helm following Monday's municipal election.
-
Hwy. 69 collision ends in fireball, driver charged with impaired
One person has been charged after a fiery crash Tuesday on Highway 69 in Burwash Township near Estaire.
-
Sudbury’s city council, nine return along with four new faces
The unofficial results of the Greater Sudbury municipal election will see many familiar faces with some new comers at the council table.
London
-
London, Ont. man arrested for sexually-based offences following joint investigation
A 31-year-old man from London is facing a slew of criminal charges including child pornography, sexual assault and voyeurism following a joint investigation between law enforcement in London and Alberta.
-
34 years later, still Mayor of Sarnia, Ont.
On the morning after his re-election to his 11th term as Mayor of Sarnia, Ont., Mike Bradley reads over congratulatory emails from those who adore him.
-
Natural gas leak closes down area of Talbot south of Oxford
Emergency crews are on the scene of a natural gas leak in central London, Ont. Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, Talbot Street south of Oxford Street is closed.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba doctor warns of overwhelmed hospitals, calls for government help
A Manitoba doctor says hospitals are full, health-care workers are quitting and the system is overwhelmed.
-
Man found dead under truck; Winnipeg police investigating
The homicide unit is taking over an investigation after a man's body was found underneath a truck Monday morning in the city's northeast.
-
Winnipeg's mayoral race may be close, experts say
Political experts say the race to become Winnipeg’s next mayor is far from certain.
Ottawa
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe
Here are a few things that Ottawa's new mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police inspector worried 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into Jan. 6 attack
An inspector with the Ottawa Police Service says he was worried the 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into a Jan. 6-style attack on Parliament Hill.
-
Meet the new Ottawa city council with a dozen new faces
Thirteen incumbents and 11 new councillors will join mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe at the Ottawa council table for the new four-year term.
Saskatoon
-
Beleaguered Warman clinic reopen after emergency closure
Legends Medical Clinic in Warman reopened to the public today, nearly two weeks after shutting its door to walk-in patients due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.
-
Moe talks immigration, energy in Saskatoon throne speech preview
Premier Scott Moe gave a sneak peek of what will be coming out of Wednesday’s throne speech on Monday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
'I could represent myself': Greg Fertuck’s lawyers walk out of the courtroom
After investing more than 500 hours into Greg Fertuck’s case, both of his lawyers walked out of the courtroom, mid murder trial.
Vancouver
-
'Far beyond a single shooting': Investigators link brothers' homicides to other Lower Mainland incidents
The 2021 homicides of two brothers have been linked to other shootings in the Lower Mainland, investigators announced Tuesday.
-
'Scariest and least-wanted': Crime Stoppers releases list of top 5 dangerous criminals ahead of Halloween
With Halloween now less than a week away, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is releasing its list of the region’s “least-wanted” trick-or-treaters.
-
Temporary deal reached with B.C. paramedics to boost staffing
B.C. has reached a temporary deal with paramedics to address staffing shortages and ease wait times, especially in rural and remote communities.
Regina
-
'It gives us more information': Regina police unveil online interactive crime map
The Regina Police Service (RPS) announced Tuesday the launch of a new online interactive map which will highlight areas of the city where certain crimes occur.
-
Political scientist explains motive behind Scott Moe's 'childish' tweet and why we’re seeing more attack ads
A state of permanent campaigning could be the reason behind a controversial tweet from Premier Scott Moe over the weekend, according to a Saskatchewan political scientist.
-
Power restored to Caronport area after 44-hour outage
Power and other utilities were restored to the village of Caronport and its surrounding area following a 44-hour outage.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier-designate David Eby announces transition team
British Columbia's next premier announced some of the key staff who will lead his transition team on Tuesday, saying they will set to work immediately to tackle housing unaffordability, public safety and the strain on the province's health-care system.
-
'Sit there and wait': Campbell River filmmaker captures black bear hunting salmon
A filmmaker who was attempting to record salmon spawning on Vancouver Island instead captured incredible video of black bears trying to eat the fish.
-
Greater Victoria Halloween house map: Your 2022 guide to decorations and events
Spooky season is upon us and many ghosts and ghouls have decorated their homes around Greater Victoria to celebrate.