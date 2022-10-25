Federal minister calls utility's pause on Atlantic energy corridor 'bump in the road'

Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island