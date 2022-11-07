Federal, provincial governments announce funding for rural New Brunswick housing

There was a major funding announcement made in Riverview, N.B., Monday morning for rural housing in the province.

The federal and provincial governments are investing $800,000 each into the Housing Hub of New Brunswick Inc., a non-profit organization that will accelerate the number or rural housing units over the next 10 years.

The hub will work with communities, the non-profit sector, the private sector and the federal and provincial governments to develop rental housing supply in rural areas.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, said she’s had the privilege of having many round tables with community leaders from villages and municipalities across the province.

“Often times, when we speak to rural New Brunswickers, we hear about the housing crisis in that area. Many of these municipalities, or towns or villages, are looking to attract workers and if you want to attract workers you have to have housing for them. As a result, it's been a real challenge because the housing availability is just so low,” said Petitpas Taylor.

Minister of Service New Brunswick and Minister responsible for Housing, Jill Green, said the province’s housing crisis isn’t unique to cities.

“Housing affordability is a challenge in every part of New Brunswick and creates especially unique challenges in rural communities,” said Green. “The Housing Hub of New Brunswick will provide a much needed, coordinated approach to developing rental housing in rural communities.”

The goal is to create new housing projects to attract and retain immigrants who want to come to New Brunswick to work in rural areas.

Some of the other objectives of the hub include facilitating the process of moving housing projects into development and securing government funding for housing in rural areas.